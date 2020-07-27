Fans of the Smith Mountain Lake area high school teams will have to wait until December to see any action, and until February to watch football, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and golf.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has caused school officials across the state to alter their academic plans for the fall, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) voted today to put off all fall sports and adopt a condensed plan that offers all teams the chance to play at some point during the 2020-21 academic year.
Winter sports such as basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field, and swimming will take place from Dec. 14 to Feb. 20.
Fall sports such as football, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and golf will participate from Feb. 15 to May 1.
Spring sports such as baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, and outdoor track and field are scheduled from April 12 to June 26.
VHSL will announce the playoff formats in the coming weeks.
According to VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun, all dates are subject to change pending the status of the COVID-19 virus and laws governing the situation.
