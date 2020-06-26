Some people jump up and down and scream when they win the lottery. Not Girard Forry. When the Rocky Mount man discovered he’d won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, he took it all in stride.
“I’m not an excitable person,” he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “But I was pleasantly surprised.”
Mr. Forry said he went to Ravens Country Store on South Main Street in Rocky Mount for some hot dogs. While he was there, he bought a ticket for the June 8 night drawing, picking the numbers 6-8-12-14-28.
The next day is when he checked the winning numbers on www.valottery.com and saw he’d won the game’s top prize.
“I told my wife. She was very excited,” he said.
Mr. Forry said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.
Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
