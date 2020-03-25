Construction on the new Eastlake Community Church has officially ended last week.
After construction started in September of 2017, where the first steps were tearing sod off the ground, the physical building construction then followed a year later in September of 2018.
After two and a half years into construction, the 54,000-square-foot building on Hendricks Store Road in Moneta, which takes up 162 acres of land, will be ready for service.
The pastor of the church, Troy Keaton, expressed that this building is for the community to help those in need.
