Last week, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office celebrated all telecommunicators (dispatchers) across the nation, and thanked them for all they do.
“24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our team never stops,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “We spend just as much time at work as we do at home with our families, we miss holidays and birthdays, often our meals go cold, there are sleepless nights and never ending days. We love our community, and we love our profession. If you know a dispatcher, send them some love and thank them for all they do.”
“The Office of the Sheriff salutes our E911 Dispatchers,” said Director Peggy Foley. “Our office cannot say ‘Thank You’ enough times to show our appreciation for you being on the front line 24/7. From the moment a call is made to the dispatch center, our dispatchers begin a process that includes assessing the situation, determining what personnel and equipment to deploy and making sure enough information is relayed to keep all responders and victims as safe as possible.”
