The Children’s Advocacy Center Bedford Satellite Office has been awarded satellite membership by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and review process.
The National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first.
The Bedford CAC office, a program of Chidren’s Trust, has been operating since Jan. 1, 2019, to serve children in the Bedford County community. The office is working with the Bedford MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) to provide forensic interviews, family advocacy and forensic medical exams to children under the age of 18 who have made allegations of abuse and/or neglect.
Since Jan. 1, 2019, the Bedford office has served 91 families for advocacy and forensic interviews and have provided 68 forensic medical exams. As a satellite member of National Children’s Alliance, Children’s Advocacy Center Bedford Satellite Office provides comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.
National Children’s Alliance awards satellite membership based on a CAC’s compliance with three national standards to ensure effective, efficient and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Satellite members must utilize a functioning and effective Multidisciplinary Team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution and treatment.
“As an organization/team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of achieving satellite member status from National Children’s Alliance,” said Christina Rouse, director of the Children’s Advocacy Center. “Satellite membership not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention, but also contributes to consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole.”
“Children’s Trust is to be commended for its commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse,” remarked Teresa Huizar, executive director of National Children’s Alliance. “As the national association for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration. With the satellite membership application process, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided,”
For more information about Children’s Trust, visit ww.roact.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.