Dealing with the COVID-19 crisis can be a very stressful time. The Bedford County Call Center, which opened to residents on March 30 and has provided supportive services for those struggling with ways to cope, added additional staff workers to help with information and referral.
Any Bedford County resident needing assistance dealing with emotional stressors due to COVID-19 is urged to call the Bedford County Call Center at (540) 587-0720.
Operators will answer calls between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. A voicemail has been set up for calls that come in outside of those staffed hours. Emails can also be directed to COVID19-BedfordHelp@BedfordCountyVA.gov.
The call center is set up to address nonemergency questions. Its mission is to help residents feel as safe as possible, while connecting them with the resources that may address their needs. All emergencies should still dial 9-1-1.
For additional resources on dealing with anxiety, stress, and mental health issues associated with COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html.
For the latest updates on how COVID-19 is effecting our area, visit https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/about-bedford/covid-19.
Citizens are also encouraged to visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 and http://www.vdh.virginia.gov for the most current information.
