National Alpaca Farm Days is coming to Smith Mountain Lake Farm on Sept 28-29. The 10th annual event is all about alpacas. Tourists will have the chance to learn their history, feed, hug them, and be shown how to spin.
Smith Mountain Lake Alpaca Farm has Guided, Interactive Alpaca tours and workshops going out on the hour, includes free spinning classes on hand to teach people the basics.
Located on Morewood Road in Hardy, anyone interested in a personal tour can call 540-719-0281 or 540-719-1083.
The gates open at 10:30 a.m. on both days! It is one of the largest agri-toursim facilities for alpaca education in the country. Every tour comes with free feeding, and free alpaca hugs and photos. The cost is $5 per person, under five years old is free.
