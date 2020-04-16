A lake-area restaurant is spreading some love through food.
Through its The Landing Love Project, The Landing Restaurant delivers free meals to local families in need. The program began in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“You really don’t realize how great your community is until you do something like this,” said Tiffany Silva, who owns The Landing Restaurant with her husband Bruno.
Tiffany Silva said when the announcement was made that Virginia’s schools were to close, “Bruno and I turned to each other and asked, ‘What’s going to happen to all of those kids? How are they going to get fed?"
