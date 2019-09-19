New zoning districts in the Westlake area are set to receive further deliberation by the Franklin County Planning Commission.
At its meeting Sept. 10, the commission initially voted to deny numerous amendments to the Franklin County Zoning Ordinance that included the creation of two new zoning districts in the Westlake Village Overlay District. The commission later voted to reconsider that earlier motion and to set a work session to allow further discussion on the matter.
According to Franklin County Planning Director Steve Sandy, the effort to amend the zoning ordinance began several years ago with the adoption of the Westlake Hales Ford Area Plan in 2016.
“As we developed the Westlake Hales Ford Plan and designated it as growth area, it was the intention that some of the zoning regulations in that district as well would support growth and support the type of development that was envisioned in that growth area,” Sandy said.
Proposed changes include expanding the boundaries of the Westlake Village Overlay District. Two new zoning districts within the Westlake Overlay District also are being considered.
The new Rural Residential (R-R) district would replace A-1 agricultural zoning in the Westlake overlay district. A feature of the R-R district is a limit placed on the number of “animal units” per parcel.
A certain number of commercial properties along Route 122 that are currently zoned General Business (B-2) or M-1 light manufacturing would change to the new Corridor Business district—a more limited-use business district, Sandy said.
“The main intention is to protect the integrity and the visibility of the corridor ... for uses such as retail operations, banks,” Sandy said. “Things you won’t see in there is automotive repair shops, outside storage, those types of things.”
