Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy had three of their players earn postseason honors from the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.
Senior Thomas Dean took home first-team All-State honors, thanks in part to playing a major part in helping SMLCA finishing with a 16-5 record and placing third in the VACA state tournament.
