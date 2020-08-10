The Disability Rights & Resource Center (DRRC), which has its main office in Rocky Mount, can assist veterans who are homeowners or renters and who meet financial eligibility requirements access up to $6,000 for home modifications.
These funds can be used for any home modifications that are needed to make a rental unit accessible for a person who has a disability.
DRRC is located at 300 Pell Avenue, Site A, Rocky Mount.
To learn more, call DRRC at (540) 482-0752 (v) or visit www.drrcva.org. DRRC is a private, nonprofit organization that assists individuals to achieve and maintain a life of independence.
