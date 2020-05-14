Putting a Dent in Mental Health Inc. has been distributing green bulbs around Franklin County for their “Light It Up Green” project in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Those who have a green bulb can turn their porch light green for the month of May.
Green light bulbs are available for any donation amount. Request a bulb by emailing dentinmentalhealth@gmail.com.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is one of many organizations that supports May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Mental illness doesn’t discriminate,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated. “People of all ages, ethnicity, socioeconomic backgrounds are affected by mental illness. Help is available to you.”
Piedmont Community Services is one place to start, which has a location in Franklin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.