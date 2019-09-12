Missionary shares overseas visit

Carolyn Barr, an active missionary with the Franklin Heights Church of Rock Mount, shared some details of goals and accomplishments during her recent overseas visits with the membership of Moneta Lions Club recently.
Besides helping to spread Christianity, general education and good hygiene, Carolyn recently started to distribute Drug Store/Reader Eyeglasses to those in need during her more recent mission trips.
-For more information, see the Sept. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.