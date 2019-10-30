This year has been the year of PRIDE at the Bedford Regional Water Authority (“Authority”). PRIDE, in this case, being an acronym for the theme of the year at the Authority: Personal Responsibility In Delivering Excellence.
Each month, one department of the Authority has the chance to spread their team PRIDE in whatever way feels natural for that team. This allows the whole organization to celebrate the unique skills and role each particular department brings to the organization – and the community.
"This is the first year for the Authority to have a consistent theme for our employee events, training, and development to focus around," said Brian Key, Executive Director of the Authority. "It's been inspiring to see each department share in such a unique way that invokes even more PRIDE in our work force."
This month the Maintenance Department did what they do best – using their hands to express their creativity and skill by cutting out letter boards for PRIDE and decorating them to express the unique elements of what is important to their department and what it does for the community.
The “P” represents “Cancer Awareness” month, the “R” is pipe in the ground (sewer and water), the “I” is a wrench in traffic control gear, the “D” represents the safety shirts worn by the crews, and the “E” represents a safety cone. This sign sits in front of the main office buildings on Falling Creek road for all to view.
Earlier this year, the customer service team hosted a breakfast with a picture slideshow of the team working (from meter readers to the representatives who answer phone calls and take payments) with Dolly Parton’s song “9 to 5” playing as photos of the team at work streamed by.
Water operations had departments play their own BINGO creation, using PRIDE instead of BINGO, which each of the squares listing an item the team was proud of participating in and providing for the area.
Wastewater operations had a video presentation along with an edible chocolate fountain as an ode to wastewater. They also performed a visual water quality test with attendees, passing around three bottles of water (tap, bottled, and water from the wastewater plant at the end of the treatment cycle) to see if employees could differentiate between the three. This turned out to be incredibly difficult as there was virtually no visual difference between the three.
The finance department did another play on the acronym, giving each employee a bag of candy with a tag listing items they were proud of for every letter in PRIDE. The candy, of course, also had a financial theme, with Paydays and mints encased in a fake money wrapper being part of their PRIDE.
There are still a few departments to go this year: Engineering, Human Resources, and Information Systems. This has been a fun event that has helped employees better understand what each department does while also allowing each team to flex their creativity and show their skills to the entire organization.
The Authority provides water and wastewater services to the residents and businesses inside of Bedford County and the Town of Bedford, as well as providing operational assistance to the Bedford County Public Schools for many of their wastewater treatment plants. Additional information on the Authority is available by calling 540-586-7679 or by visiting www.brwa.com.
