The Franklin County Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution that would have requested that the Virginia General Assembly re-evaluate Interstate 81 fuel tax legislation.
The Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund was approved by the General Assembly this year.
According to a meeting executive summary, the bill imposes a gas tax on localities within various Planning District regions along the I-81 corridor.
“The legislation requires businesses located in Counties along the Interstate 81 Corridor to increase gas taxes by 2.1% of the statewide average (approximately or currently seven cents per gallon) to fund needed improvements for the interstate,” the summary states.
The resolution that came before the Franklin County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Tuesday expressed opposition to the additional fuel tax and requested the General Assembly re-evaluate the legislation “to consider the impact on those localities with no portion of Interstate 81, unless such collections derived from those localities can be used towards primary/secondary improvements on other highways within those respective Counties.”
-For more information, see the August 21 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.