Lake Christian Ministries dedicates lobby to Mike Bond

Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) held a special dedication ceremony on March 29 to honor the memory of Michael “Mike” Bond, a long-time volunteer leader and supporter who died in 2018. The dedication marked the renaming of LCM’s lobby and the installation of a new more handicap accommodating front door.
Seventeen Bond family members, numerous volunteers and LCM Board members attended the dedication of the Mike Bond Memorial NeighborLobby. Bond’s wife, Ro- Jane, accepted a plaque from LCM highlighting his contributions to the organization. A duplicate of the plaque now hangs in the lobby.
-For more information, see the April 3 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
