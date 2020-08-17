According to Sgt. Megan Patterson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, there is the severe need for volunteer help at Heavenly Manna and His Cupboard food banks.
Heavenly Manna is a food bank in Rocky Mount that is open for food pickup every Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, income restrictions on food bank recipients have been waived so there has been an influx of people needing to pick up food. Before COVID, the building was only open on Mondays and maybe one other day during the week to prep for Mondays. Now, the pickup routine for the boxes has been completely changed and the volunteers are having to work multiple days out of the week, other than Monday, just to keep the food bank running.
Heavenly Manna is the second largest food bank in Franklin County, serving closely behind Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. Heavenly Manna serves about 110 families a week, every Monday, while Lake Christian Ministries serves about 145 families a week.
Heavenly Manna has been running with the same small volunteer group since March and has been struggling to get through the distribution and preparation of food to keep up with the demand, Patterson stated.
“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has tried to assist in any way that we can as far as providing trustee labor for distribution and unloading of food trucks,” Patterson stated. “It is still not enough and they are hurting for help.”
There are three other food banks in the county: God’s Provisions in Rocky Mount, The Agape Center near the Franklin/Bedford line and His Cupboard in Boones Mill.
His Cupboard has allegedly been having discussions on possibly shutting down due to lack of volunteer assistance and not being able to keep up with the demand without the assistance.
