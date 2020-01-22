Novel brings WWII love story to life

Patricia Schoen’s 2019 book entitled Hello Darling, is a collection of letters between her grandparents during World War II when they were separated for the duration of the war.
According to the novel, their separation strengthened their bonds of love for family and each other. The training, promotions in rank, Joseph Anthony Guiffre wrote love letters to his wife, Margaret Guiffre. The novel highlights Joseph Guiffres immunities to the forces that were stacked against him and he wrote almost one letter every day throughout five campaigns and the post V-E Day occupation in Germany.
Schoen explained that this novel is her first published piece of work. She doesn’t plan on publishing another book at the moment.
Joseph and Margaret Guiffre were Schoen's grandparents, which is what inspired her to put these letters into a book. Schooner is the daughter of William Guiffre, whose brother Art Guiffre is a resident of the Smith Mountain Lake area.
“I really wrote this for my dad,” Schoen said. “I felt like this was a gift that he and his family should have. I do like to write and do like the research process. Researching for this topic was complicated for me because of all of the emotions involved because of what war is.”
She explained when writing the book, she had to discipline herself to stay focused on the things that her grandfather wrote in his letters because how multifaceted she considered World War II to be.
“It may seem kind of hop-scotchy to people with the way my remarks are written,” Schoen said. “They’re all based on things in the letters that I found interesting or compelling.”
Schoen holds a bachelors degree in recreation education from SUNY Cortland according to information provided by the book. This experience is what allowed her to be able to work with the elderly as an activities therapist and companion, as well as with young people.
She lives in Maine in a home that she and her husband John built together and raised their three children. She takes pridee in her faith in God and has also been involved in her church and community teaching alternative education, coaching drama and serving as an executive director of a nonprofit organization for homeless teenagers. She also opened a home for teen mothers, volunteers in her community, performs in local theatre and sings in area bands.
Art Guiffre is selling the novel in this area for anyone interested in reading about his families experience during World War II and can be reached at 540-721-8942.
“It was amazing because I knew what the book was going to look like,” Schoen said. “I went through it so many dozens of times but when I actually held the first in my hand all I could think was that it was huge. It’s a full hard cover book so it was pretty exciting. I hope that people understand what a wealth of information lies with family members and things that family members have saved. If you want to get to know a family member who has passed away that you only knew for a short time, you should look into their dusty boxes and see what you can find.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.