Gun supporters gather for supervisors meeting

Bedford is one of the many counties in Southern Virginia that will vote to defy new gun laws that could take effect throughout the state, which gun supporters believe could lead to guns being banned.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors in its Nov. 25 regular meeting, saw a large crowd fill the conference room and the hallway of the administration building, all demanding for Bedford to be declared a "Second Amendment sanctuary," meaning any new restrictions on guns made by the state government will not be enforced in Bedford County.
The supervisors, along with Mike Miller, who won the position of Sheriff in the elections earlier this month, all stated that they supported the right to own a gun in Bedford County, but the supervisors will not vote on this matter until the next regular meeting on Dec. 9.
"The Bedford County Supervisors stands with it's citizens in support of the second amendment rights," board chairman Tommy Scott said in a statement. "Along with the Bedford Sheriff's Office and the Commonwealth Attorney, we will be working to protect those rights to the fullest extent possible."
