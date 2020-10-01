With almost a month left to go before the election, Republican nominees Daniel Gade and Bob Good stopped by Smith Mountain Lake to take part in an event hosted by the Proud Patriots of SML at Mangos Bar & Grill.
Gade, who is running against incumbent Mark Warner for Virginia Senate, is a retired member of the United States Army and fought in the Iraq War. Considered an underdog, Gade demonstrated lots of confidence when speaking to the packed crowd at Mangos Bar & Grill and he believes that one of the Virginia Senate seats can be flipped this November.
Gade told the crowd that he will fight for pro-life values, religious freedoms, and other constitutional rights, which he mentioned is being attacked by the Democrats. He said that the left has "gone completely insane" with some of the policies that they are pushing, like the green new deal and defunding the police.
"They decided to defund the police, they decided that now is the time to go full socialist left, now is the time to centralize power in Washington D.C.," Gade said.
