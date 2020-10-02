It’s almost time to hang the holiday greens. Make a first impression at your doorstep with a homemade pinecone wreath this winter with the Bedford Public Library System.
The Bedford Area Master Gardeners will conduct workshops this fall as the schedule reflects below.
• Moneta: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
• Stewartsville: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Some programs will be held outside, so dress appropriately. Seats are also limited, so sign up online according to preferred location and date. Register in the events calendar tab at https://bedford.librarycalendar.com. Participants must be ages 12 and up.
When attending, wear a mask in consideration of others unless otherwise advised due to a medical condition.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call a local branch: Moneta/SML at 540-425-7004 or Stewartsville at 540-425-7008.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.