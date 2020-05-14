On Sunday, May 10, Elizabeth Webster, who lives at the Runk and Pratt assisted living facility, didn’t think she was going to have anything special done for her 100th birthday, as CDC guidelines prohibited guests to come into the assisted living facility.
That was until a nurse told her that she was going to have some guests stop by and wish her a happy birthday through the side glass door.
Next thing Webster knew, a line of 30 cars drove by the assisted living facility and stopped one by one to yell “happy birthday” to her.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
