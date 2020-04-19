COVID-19 has created an unprecedented public health and economic crisis.
Low-wage, hourly, and gig workers are losing income or risking their health working in close proximity to others. More and more families are struggling to pay rent, keep the lights on, feed their children, and get medical care in the midst of widespread fear and uncertainty. Families with youth in the juvenile legal system are among the most vulnerable during this crisis.
“Juvenile fees and fines—monetary charges that courts and agencies impose on youth in the juvenile system and their families—are a regressive and racially discriminatory tax on low-income communities and communities of color, the same communities who are more likely to lose income, experience housing and food insecurity, and lack access to medical care during this crisis,” stated The Southern Poverty Law Center.
Juvenile fees and fines can add up to thousands of dollars, and state and local governments pursue collection against families, including by garnishing wages, levying bank accounts, placing liens on property, and intercepting tax refunds. A $500 bill is a financial burden for many families, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
State and local governments are ensuring people stay housed and financially stable during the crisis. They are halting evictions, utility shut-offs, and foreclosures; encouraging businesses to provide paid sick leave; and urging debt collectors to suspend activities. Some have suspended criminal and traffic fees and fines and diverted people from the legal system.
“As many jurisdictions are beginning to realize, charging fees and fines to youth in the juvenile system and their families is counterproductive: it undermines youth rehabilitation, increases youth recidivism, and nets little or no government revenue. In this time of crisis, the focus should be on immediately suspending fines, fees, and negative consequences for nonpayment,” stated The Southern Poverty Law Center. “We call on state and local officials to reduce harm to youth and families by suspending the assessment and collection of all juvenile system fees and fines for at least the duration of this public health and economic crisis …”
The organization recommends the multiple general policy recommendations and specific action steps for decision-makers. The Legal Aid Justice Center in Virginia is among the many groups who signed the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.