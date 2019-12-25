Cowdricks share healthy recipes

On Thursday afternoon, local residents Susan and Bruce Cowdrick visited the Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library to give a presentation on healthy eating. The Cowdricks are certified food preparers by ServSafe.
Participants had the opportunity to learn about cooking healthy meals using some of the latest appliances on the market. The Cowdricks demoed healthy recipes using an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer and a counter top oven. They also allowed everyone in attendance to enjoy samples of the food prepared.
It was a good program for people with allergies such as alpha-gal, people with diabetes, or other food related health concerns.
“We started this two years ago,” Bruce Cowdrick said. “In those two years, between the two of us, we’ve lost over 150 pounds. It’s been a sustainable loss.”
According to the Cowdricks, Susan Cowdrick has also been able to reverse type-two diabetes through the food that she and her husband cook.
-For more information, see the Dec. 25 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.