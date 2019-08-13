Gardner leaves Chamber

Vicki Gardner, the longtime leader of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, has left the organization a little earlier than she had originally anticipated.
In May, Gardner announced she would be stepping down from her role as executive director in late August. She held the position since 2002.
In July, she notified the chamber’s board that she could not return to work following a doctor’s orders.
-For more information, see the August 14 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.