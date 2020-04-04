After completion of the new Eastlake Community Church, Pastor Troy Keaton has decided to help out other local churches.
Some churches have trouble having their services because they can’t have service in person due to the limit of no more than 10 people set forth by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, or they just don’t have the equipment to live stream.
Keaton went to Facebook Live and announced that others churches are welcome to use their studio equipment.
He noted that God placed it on his heart to do it and mentioned some stories in the Bible about the situation.
