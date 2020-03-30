The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ralph Richard Lonas Jr., 61, of Moneta today.
Lonas was charged with a total of four charges: two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child under the age of 15, and one count of forcible sodomy of a child less than the age of 13.
Lonas is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford without bond.
This is an ongoing investigation, with further charges possible.
