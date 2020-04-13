The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is striving to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic through several initiatives.
“This is an unprecedented and challenging time for everyone,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said in an email. “For now, instead of promoting the lake as a destination, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has shifted focus on helping our community navigate the crisis. Our priority remains providing our membership with relevant resources and information accordingly to assist them during this climate of uncertainty.”
To achieve that goal, the SML Chamber has posted a resource center on its website for updates related to COVID-19, Finley said.
“In addition to links to important health resources, the page includes a Coronavirus Business Toolkit with links to guidance for employers, workplace tips, the Small Business Association’s Disaster Relief Lending Resources and Facebook’s Small Business Grants Program,” Finley said.
The chamber’s online efforts to help boost the local economy includes a social media campaign #StrongerTogetherSML, which Finley said inspires the public to support local businesses through online shopping, the purchase of gift certificates, and ordering takeout and delivery services.
Other efforts include SML Local Bingo, which uses an online game board to encourage “patrons to leave online business reviews, shop online with local retailers, order takeout or delivery, and purchase gift cards for future use,” Finley said. The chamber also recently held a Smith Mountain Lake Takeout Week during which a $25 gift card was awarded each day to a participant who posted a photo of food or delivery to the chamber’s Facebook page.
Finley said the chamber is also using video conferencing to “facilitate virtual meetings for its members.” Several forums are open to all business members, he said, while others focus on specific categories, such as retail services, tourism, real estate and finance.
“Just because we can’t meet face-to-face doesn’t mean we can’t continue to come together to share services, products and best practices,” Finley said.
The chamber also will continue to host weekly webinars with sessions focusing on topics such as business continuity and SBA disaster relief lending resources, he said.
“There are new financial programs to assist businesses through this uncertain period,” Finley said. “The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber encourages businesses to consult with their local Small Business Development Center for free, confidential business advising and educational services available in our region.”
According to Finley, the collective chamber community “is leading the charge in driving plans for business preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery and growth that must follow.”
“In addition, The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber is working with our neighboring tourism partners on offering additional resources as appropriate and collaborating on ways to help minimize the impact on our economy,” he said.
Despite the current challenges, Finley is optimistic about the future.
“Our community has faced many times of trial before and we will get through this one as well,” he said.
“When it’s time to travel again and get out and about, the Smith Mountain Lake community will be ready and excited to welcome and serve our visitors,” he added. “We are a resilient community that supports each other and continues to work together.”
The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s COVID-19 resource page can be viewed at VisitSmithMountainLake.com/coronavirus. Frequently updated information about the operational status and gift cards of area restaurants can be viewed at VisitSmithMountainLake.com/restaurant-update.
