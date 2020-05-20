Men and women on the front line at Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department, the rescue squad, and the dive team recently received a gift from local State Farm Insurance Agent Debbie Robbins.
It was a gift that also supported local businesses.
In support of first responders as well as local hair salons, Robbins provided $500 total in individual gift certificates to three local hair salons. Robbins said that the hair salons she chose were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with having rent and utilities to pay.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.