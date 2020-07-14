SML Good Neighbors had prepared, in hopeful anticipation, to host traditional programs in July for our Bedford County campers and scholars; however, we were unable to do so due to health safety risks and guidelines provided by local and State officials. Instead, we began our virtual programs and weekend bag program on June 29 for Bedford County residents and will continue to support those children and families from a distance using the same model developed and implemented for Franklin County families during the month of June.
Good Neighbors is providing nutritional support via our weekend bag program to about 60 families via pick up locations around Bedford County. In addition to meals for the weekend, each bag also includes a craft, camp/academy packet, and a new book for each child to keep.
Good Neighbors is utilizing technology to implement fun and interactive activities with our campers and scholars who have internet access. This includes story time with reading buddies, morning meetings, theme related activities and theater instruction with Roanoke Children’s Theatre over Google Meets. Our interns and volunteers contact families to check-in and offer support on a regular basis. The carefully selected summer teaching staff interns are facilitating these programs via telework.
Good Neighbors is grateful for the support of the community in continuing our work during this unprecedented time. The organization is especially grateful for the donors who supported our spring campaign, the funding support from the Carilion Foundation, Smith Mountain Arts Council, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and Bedford Community Health Foundation which all have directly helped to support these summer program opportunities.
