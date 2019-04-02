The Standiford bridge in Union Hall will be briefly closed this weekend to allow for repairs.
Built in 1965, the Standiford bridge is located on Route 938 (Standiford Road) in an area 1.2 miles northwest of Route 945 (Kemp Ford Road). The bridge goes over Standiford Creek.
According to Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Jason Bond, the bridge contains a timber deck with steel beams that have started to show some corrosion.
The bridge will be closed at 8 a.m. on April 6 to allow the replacement of the deck with a concrete slab, which will be more resistant to deterioration.
The cost of the project is $105,000 for materials and labor. The work will be performed by VDOT employees. A temporary pedestrian bridge will be built to allow people to walk to their homes. To cross the bridge, people will need to park in a designated parking area.
The bridge is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on April 7.
