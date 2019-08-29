A grassroots effort to address stray voltage at docks is making some headway.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has committed to establishing a group of stakeholders to look into the issue as well as potential solutions.
Last Wednesday, lake residents Jim Erler, John Lane and Neil Harrington presented a proposal to a work group of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for an exception to the National Electric Code for the removal of ground wires between houses and residential docks. The proposal was carried over to a future session, according to a press release from Harrington.
According to the 2014 National Electric Code, which is incorporated into the Virginia Construction Code, docks and structures such as garages and barns are considered to be outbuildings and are required to have a ground wire that is connected to the home’s electrical system.
In the press release, Harrington noted that stray voltage results from anomalies in the electric service that follow the ground wires and enters the water around docks through metal parts of lifts or metal pilings.
Under current regulations, removing the ground wire would violate local building codes.
-For more information, see the August 28 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.