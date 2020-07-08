Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred July 3 at 6:39 a.m. on Radford Church Road/Route 654 less than a mile east of Tuck Road/Route 633.
A 1994 Jeep Cherokee west on Route 654 when it ran off the fight side of the road, struck a post and went through a fence. The Jeep continued more than 100 feet into a field before striking a tree. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to become engulfed in flames.
The driver, a 62-year-old male Roanoke resident, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The passenger died at the scene.
State police is waiting for positive identification of the deceased to be completed by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.
Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Most Popular
Articles
- Area residents found dead at Myrtle Beach
- Franklin County spikes in COVID-19 cases
- New owners starting new legacy at Drifters
- Staunton River High School graduates celebrated
- COVID-19 testing held in Franklin County
- Free COVID-19 testing event held in Bedford
- $5 million lawsuit against Bedford County School Board moves forward
- Dudley done with softball, excited to continue basketball career at Ferrum College
- SMLA: Do not swim by concentrated algae
- Vicki Gardner's $6M lawsuit in connection to 2015 shooting dismissed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.