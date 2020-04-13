Feeling a bit of cabin fever?
ONE Forest School in Huddleston has opened its nature preserve to families who desire a couple of hours of fresh air.
ONE Forest School is located on eight acres on the Deerhead Nature Preserve on the property of Catherine and Daniel Eubank Sr. The preserve contains trails, a forest theater with a stage, sandpit, mud kitchen and a rappelling hill.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.