Franklin County firefighters had a busy day Sunday battling several fires in the county, with one fire reportedly covering 30 acres in the Boones Mill area.
The Responding Fire online news page, which is managed by area first responders, reported the following fires on Sunday.
The first call came in at 12:19 p.m. for a reported fire in the woods off Dillions Mill Road in Boones Mill.
Units from Boones Mill initially responded and found a fire deep in the woods of Dillions Mill Road and Mirey Branch Road, which limited accessibility initially by foot and ATVs. After the first arriving unit was able to access the situation, a call was made summoning mutual aid from Callaway, Roanoke County and the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Fire crews finally gained the upper hand after approximately two and a half hours. Crews continued mopping up hot spots and cutting a fire line around approximately five acres to help contain any further spreading.
Crews from the Department of Forestry remained on the scene mopping up and monitoring for any hot spots as local firefighter volunteers gradually cleared the scene.
