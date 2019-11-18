Three suspects — at least one from Bedford — are in custody in connection with an armed robbery Nov. 8 at the Bedford Avenue 7-11 in Lynchburg.
Quoterris Tykem Martin, 18, of Bedford, is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, wearing a mask in a public place, grand larceny (vehicle), credit card theft and petit larceny. Two juveniles, both 17, are charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and wearing a mask in a public place.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anyone can also submit a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
