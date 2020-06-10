Will Satterwhite has had quite the journey. The Vinton resident recently was seen on national television participating in the “Jeopardy!” 2020 Teachers Tournament, which began airing May 25 and ended Friday.
Satterwhite, who is a high school band and choir teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford, finished third overall, taking home $25,000.
Satterwhite said it was always a dream to participate in “Jeopardy!”
“I remember watching ‘Jeopardy!’ when I was a kid,” he said. “We would watch as a family after dinner, and it was always my favorite show to watch.”
Satterwhite recalls his first moment doing trivia was when a friend of his in the marching band convinced him to join her on the scholastic bowl team.
“It just kept going from there,” he said.
