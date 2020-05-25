Beginning June 1, Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) will provide additional services to assist those in need in Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties during Phase 1 of the Virginia governor’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery period.
In addition to extending curbside food assistance to twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, LCM will offer a limited number of financial aid and New Tomorrows appointments each Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.