Capt. Travis
Patsell
Cats N’ Stripers
Fishing Charters
Stripers: Good rule of thumb with stripers: Stay on the move. The worst thing you can do is sit in one spot or go back and forth in the same area. Hit a school, turn around, and they’re gone. Scout them down. Good electronics come into play here, you don’t have to spend thousands, even the moderate sonars are great nowadays.
Once you hit a school or group, try to figure out which direction they went by your electronics. You can make large circles or figure eights when scouting, sometimes just moving 50 to 100 yards, or sometimes they go all way around the bend. A lot of times they just flat out get out of town. Definitely put in your scouting time; it pays off.
Most summer methods are working. Downlines, long light lines and light weighted floats baited with alewives or bluebacks. Planers with weighted lines can be effective, but turning sharp to stay on the school isn’t easy without tangling with planers; 25-50 feet down has been a target area, and that can be over 90 feet of water.
Remember these fish don’t do well at all being released. It’s being advised to not continue to target them after your limit.
Jigging is definitely effective at this time. Flukes or BKD on a swamp monkey jig head is definitely hard to beat; heavy bucktails and spoons are also effective. Jigging vertically. Watching your screen or a line counter reel to stay accurate on your depths when jigging.
White perch: The new rave of summertime is jigging white perch. Most guys are targeting creek and flats in 18-30 feet of water. Jigging small spoons or sabiki rigs tipped with worm pieces. Seem to catch the numbers.
Catfish: Can be awesome this time of year. My favorite times for targeting cats is sundown and the first two hours or dark and also the last two hours of dark and then sunrise. Targeting in areas with bait present is always best. Fish in depths from shallow down to 25 feet. Fish live or fresh cut bait for flathead, and my favorite for channel cats is usually fresh cut bait or shrimp. Remember to release our cats over 12 pounds to ensure our future fishery.
L.T. Burnette of Swamp Monkey Lures reports on bass: The bass fishing at SML continues to be extremely good for anglers fishing both during the day and at night. During the daytime, anglers are focusing on main channel rock and brush piles in the 10-25 foot range with large Texas and Carolina rigged soft plastic baits, as well as deep diving crankbaits and swimbaits.
Strike King, 6th Sense, and Lucky Craft all make deep diving crankbaits that work well, especially in the shad and herring colors. Soft plastic colors that are effective range from natural colors such as watermelon and green pumpkin, to bright colors such as morning dawn and plum. Deeper, main channel docks also are holding fish. Shaky head and drop shot rigged straight-tail worms should get a few bites around the docks.
The night bite is very similar to the daytime bite with anglers focusing in the same locations with rock and wood present. Dark colored plastics such as black, grape and junebug tend to garner a few more bites during the night. The topwater bite at night is steadily declining and pushing until later in the night but can be productive if you are in the right area. Storm Thundersticks and Jackal Mikeys are two great baits to throw along the bank during the alewife spawn if you can find it.
Boat traffic continues to be at an all-time high, so be mindful of other boaters as you are traveling the lake. Keep your PFD on at all times, and never leave the dock at night without checking both your bow and stern navigational lights. Stay safe!
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.