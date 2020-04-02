The number of people seeking assistance through Lake Christian Ministries’ drive-through food service doubled during its second week.
“We anticipate for it to double again this week,” LCM Executive Director Jane Winters said Friday.
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, LCM has closed its operations center to the public to minimize health concerns for clients and volunteers. Normal LCM programs include food and emergency financial assistance, clothing and furniture donations, and LCM’s New Tomorrows job readiness program. At this time, only food assistance is being offered in the form of a drive-through service held Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program involves boxes of food being placed in the trunk of cars.
“We are seeing an increase of folks who didn’t need our services before and now have no income,” Winters said.
The drive-through food distribution effort serves existing LCM clients as well as those who are new to LCM whose income is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines. As an example, a family of four with a monthly income of $3,138 would qualify. Under normal operations, LCM serves residents who live in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. The drive-through food service, however, is open to qualified residents who live anywhere in Bedford and Franklin counties.
People who are not LCM clients will need to provide photo identification, proof of address, social security number for members of the household, and a recent pay stub or proof of income, if available.
“If you tell us you’re out of work and don’t have it, we understand that, too,” Winters said.
A challenge is that LCM is running low on food supplies. The organization usually stocks up about three times a week on donated food from grocery stores, but “now there are few overages or no overages” from those places, Winters said.
LCM also is getting a lower amount of food from another source, Feeding America, owing to increasing demand on it from across the country.
LCM now has to spend more money purchasing food outright, “so our food budget is going to get hit extremely hard,” Winters said.
The scarcity has affected LCM’s Easter Dinner box program that was scheduled to be held April 4. That program has been suspended in order for LCM to conserve food.
There also are fewer volunteers at this time. Many volunteers are over the age of 65 or have health complications, “and that is the group that is being asked to minimize contact,” Winters said. Typically it takes 25 to 30 volunteers to run the center, and “we’ve scaled down now to about 12 to 14 to run the drive-through,” she said.
“Volunteers and scarcity of food are affecting all of the pantries right now,” Winters said.
An encouraging note is that restaurants that have closed during the state of emergency have given excess food to LCM. Individuals who also wish to donate food may participate in LCM’s A Simple Gesture pantry pick-up program. Donors can place requested items in a bag to be picked up by a driver, or donors can drop off their bags at designated sites if no driver is available. Food items that are requested for a collection day scheduled this week on Friday, April 3, include hearty soups, such as beef stew, and peanut butter and jelly.
“Those are the hardest things to keep in the pantry because all of the kids are home,” Winters said. To participate in A Simple Gesture, email asimplegesturesml@gmail.com.
Despite the current challenges, “the community has really embraced us,” Winters said. “We have off-duty deputies who volunteer. We have folks who have stepped forward who haven’t volunteered before. Restaurants now are donating. It’s been a blessing to see that come in.”
According to Winters, tan increased need for financial and job readiness assistance is expected once LCM’s normal operations resume.
“When you come out of this without a job and three months in debt, it takes a toll,” she said. “It puts a lot of people in crisis.”
“We know when this is over and the state of emergency is lifted, that’s when the work really starts for us,” Winters said.
For more information about LCM or to volunteer, visit lakechristianministries.org. Restaurants or others who wish to donate large quantities of food can reach out to Winters directly at lcmexdr@gmail.com to arrange a pickup.
LCM requests that people not donate clothing and furniture at this time.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.