Hot on the heels of efforts to establish Second Amendment Sanctuaries in counties and cities across the Commonwealth, the next step of constitutional action is springing up in the form of militia musters.
Following Bedford County’s militia first meeting — or muster — on Feb. 15 at Falling Creek Park and Botetourt County’s the same day, a group in Franklin County is setting up its own muster for March 7.
- For more information, see the Feb. 19 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.