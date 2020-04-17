A tornado warning was issued for Franklin County on Monday, as well as a flood warning.
At around 7:30 a.m., the rain gauge at Burnt Chimney registered 2.73 inches since midnight, according to Responding Fire.
According to the Smith Mountain Project, the lake level was expected to rise 1.5-2 feet above full pond within 24 hours due to heavy rains in the Roanoke River watershed.
At around 6:20 a.m., an accident occurred on Route 122 Booker T. Washington Highway near Bojangles due to flooding.
Also, secondary accidents occurred because people drove at unsafe speeds for road conditions. Company 10 Scruggs Fire, along with Squad 10 Scruggs Rescue and FCPS Med. 15 FCPS Westlake handled this call. Company 13 Cool Branch handled several reports of flooded roads in the Penhook area.
The Responding Fire online news page, which is managed by area first responders, reported the following emergency calls within the last week that crews in the Smith Mountain Lake area answered.
Monday
Franklin County: Company 9 Burnt Chimney (service call), Route 116 Jubal Early Highway, 4700 block area of Claywood Lane and Boones Mill Road. Tree Down blocking roadway.
Bedford County: Company 12 – Hardy, Company 13 - Stewartsville, Company 11 - SML Fireboats, Medic 14-13 BCOFR and County 10. Call of car floating in Smith Mountain Lake off Gravel Hill Road. Chief 13 in command, checking both sides of lake in Franklin and Bedford. Medic 14-13 at Hardy Boat Ramp. Rescue 13 at 8000 block of Hardy Road. 1207 assumed upstream safety and 1202 at Lakeshore Terrace. Engine 13 is the command post at caller location. Brush 13 at Hardy Road Boat Ramp. No car found. Command terminated. Units responded: Engine 13x3, Engine 131, Rescue 13, Brush 13, 1202, 1201, 1207, Utility 12, Assistant Chief 12, Medic 14-13, Fireboat 11-1, Chief 11, Command 11, Fireboat 11-3 and SOC 2 (monitoring).
Bedford County: Company 1 – Bedford, Company 8 – Moneta, Company 13 – Stewartsville and County 10 – BCOFR Supervisor (call of residential structure fire), 1100 block of Smith Street. Later determined to be a downed tree on power lines and arcing. No structure fire.
Saturday
Bedford County: Company 13 Stewartsville, Company 8 Moneta, Company 1 Bedford, Company 12 Hardy, Company 11 SML Fireboats, Squad 13 Stewartsville, Medic 14-13 BCOFR, County 10 BCOFR and Fire Marshal Office (working structure fire), 2200 block of Thomason Lane. Responding were: Engine 13, Engine 131, Rescue 13, Fireboat 11-8, Fireboat 11-5, Chief 11, Air 11, Command 11, Medic 14-13, Medic 14-8, Engine 8, Tanker 8, Ladder 1, Utility 12, County 10 and Deputy Fire Marshal 1602.
Franklin County: Company 15 FCPS Westlake and Company 10 Scruggs (dumpster fire), Lake Watch sanitation site. Engine 15 on scene advising can handle small fire in dumpster, Company 10 Scruggs can cancel.
Thursday
Bedford County: Company 8 Moneta and Medic 14-13 BCOFR (vehicle fire), Mob Creek Road. Wagon 82 on scene; heavy fire coming from the engine compartment. Exposures are 5 feet from a carport and 20 feet from a house. In attack mode; Brush 1 in command. Units responded: Wagon 82 x1, Brush 1 x2, Tanker 8 x2 and Medic 14-13.
Franklin County: Company 15 FCPS Westlake, Company 9 Burnt Chimney, Squad 9 Red Valley Rescue and Med. 15 FCPS (motor vehicle accident), Lost Mountain Road, area of the bridge and Booker T. Washington Highway. Reported single vehicle rollover; unknown injuries.
Wednesday, April 8
Bedford County: Company 8 Moneta, Squad 8 Moneta Rescue, Medic 14-13 BCOFR and Meador Spur Road (motor vehicle accident). Units responded: Command 8 (Chief 8), Wagon 8, Rescue 8, Utility 8 and Medic 14-13.
Tuesday, April 7
Bedford County: Company 8 Moneta and Company 7 Huddleston (motor vehicle accident), Rock Cliff Road. Units responded: LT 8 and Wagon 7 x3.
Bedford County: Company 13 Stewartsville, Company 11 SML Fire Boats and Bedford County SOC Team (water rescue), Winding Timber Lane. Capsized boat. Multiple people in the water.
