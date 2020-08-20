The Eric Wayne Band took home the people’s choice award and was the overall winner for the Battle of the Bands held Sunday at Mangos Bar & Grill.
The winner was decided by the number of votes, amount of money raised, and the judges’ pick combined together. The band beat out Blue Roots Bluegrass & Country in the final round.
Starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., a packed crowd came to see the battle, which involved a total of eight bands, with the other six being Five Shades of Gray, HONEY, LouD, Strange Brew, Just Us, and Red Wine.
All eight competed in the first round, but the second round consisted of Five Shades of Gray, HONEY, and LouD along with the two bands from the final round.
Admission to enter the event was a suggested donation to Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors, who were hosting the event as a fundraiser. A total of $4,457 was raised for the SML Good Neighbors children’s programs.
The winning band received $500 and a spot as the opening band of the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival.
Volunteers and sponsors of this event were Farmers Insurance Tripp Godsey Agency, SoundDawgs Productions, Next Generation Designs, Mangos Bar & Grill, Wainwright Realtor & Co. with Kurt Wolfe III, and Haywood’s Jewelers.
