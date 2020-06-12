Although Gov. Ralph Northam announced that public beaches may reopen, exceptions were made for inland lakefront beaches such as Smith Mountain Lake.
Virginia State Parks’ tidal beaches are open for recreation activities while inland lakefront beaches remain closed.
The following tidal beaches are open at these state parks: Mason Neck, Leesylvania, Widewater, Caledon, Westmoreland, Belle Isle, York River, Chippokes, Kiptopeke, First Landing and False Cape.
Guests are advised that beaches at these parks are often small with limited spacing for beach recreation. Some are merely thin strips of sand along the shoreline and are not guarded for swimming.
These tidal beaches will be available according to the following safety protocols:
• Strict social distancing between non-related groups must be followed
• Groups of more than 10 beachgoers will be prohibited
• No entertainment or programming that generate mass gatherings
• No beach playsets, tents or grouping of umbrellas
• No team sports
Lakefront beaches at Hungry Mother, Claytor Lake, Smith Mountain Lake, Fairystone, Douthat, Holliday Lake, Bear Creek Lake, Twin Lakes and Lake Anna will remain closed. These beach areas will reopen when adequate staffing is available and additional safety protocols have been developed and implemented.
Guests are encouraged to “know before they go” by checking the individual park’s website before their visit for the latest updates. This includes information on the use of face coverings in park facilities, respecting social distance and visiting in groups of 10 or fewer.
For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/coiv-19-update.
Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
