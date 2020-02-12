The Bedford School Board in its regular meeting on Thursday night, heard a presentation from the Susie Gibson High School Alumni Association.
The Bedford Science and Technology Center used to bear the name of Susie G. Gibson before it was renamed. The alumni association wanted Gibson’s name to be restored to the building.
Despite that this matter was not an action item on the agenda, board member Georgia Hairston made a motion to suspend the rules, so the board could vote to approve it.
“I’ve been very supportive of this since I read about it on Facebook earlier this week,” board member Jason Johnson said. “I received a phone call and heard some of the history of the school, especially concerning the circumstances under which the name was changed.”
The board ultimately voted to approve the name change. Johnson wasn’t alone with his comments. All of the board members agreed with the name change.
