The general election for the 5th Congressional District in Virginia, which is the largest district in the state, is set. Representing the Republican Party will be Bob Good, who had 58 percent of the vote at the Republican Party convention, beating out incumbent congressman Denver Riggleman, who had 42 percent of the vote.
President of the Proud Patriots of SML, Lorie Smith, said her club is “absolutely” happy with Good being their nominee.
“We wanted someone to make sure the constitution is being protected and honored,” she said. “… We are very optimistic and look forward to working with him to make sure that the desires and the concerns of the people in the 5th District are duly represented moving forward.”
Smith also believes that Good’s strong conservative values can help energize the Republican Party to show up at the polls and keep the 5th District of Virginia red.
Good, who earned his undergraduate degree in finance and graduate degree in leadership at Liberty University, is well-rounded in the political field. According to Good’s website, he was the supervisor for the Sunburst District on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for four years.
During his time as a board member, Good constantly stood for conservative principles, such as “fighting for lower taxes, defending the second amendment, trimming government spending, opposed sanctuary cities, defending pro-life laws, fighting the transgender bathroom mandate, and supporting homeschoolers.”
Not only has Good been a member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, but he was also involved at his alma maters Athletic Department. Good was the senior associate athletics director and the executive director for the Flames Club. One of Good’s main responsibilities was being the chief fundraiser for athletics. In that position, he blossomed. Good raised over $18 million dollars from nearly 4,000 donors, according to his website.
Before he came back to his alma mater, Good was originally at CitiFinancial for 17 years. With his title of district manager, Good “managed 10 branches with 60 employees and $40 million in assets; generating $3.7 million in net profit in his final year,” according to his website.
