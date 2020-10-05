Harvester Outdoors and The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake announced a Halloween Picnic Blue Moon Rising with 14-time Grammy Award winner Jerry Douglas featuring Daniel Kimbro at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at The Coves.
Douglas is well known to bluegrass fans for his work with acts including the Jerry Douglas Band, the Earls of Leicester, and Alison Krauss and Union Station. A Grammy-nominated bassist, Kimbro has dozens of collaborations to his credit, including Earls of Leicester.
“We’re welcoming folks back to The Coves for a fun, family-friendly afternoon followed by a stellar performance from internationally known musicians,” said Gary Jackson, general manager of Harvester Performance Center. Jackson added that the Halloween event will benefit the United Way Roanoke Valley Food Bank in Rocky Mount.
Jackson said that energy from The Coves’ solar arrays will be used to power the show.
“The whole concept behind The Coves is environmental friendliness,” Jackson said. “Using the solar power is a nice way to be able to lessen our impact on the beautiful setting.”
Guests are welcome to the 100-acre event site beginning at noon Oct. 31. Drive-in tickets include a 400-square-foot pod, where concertgoers can park, picnic and enjoy the show. Individual tickets also are available. All guests will have access to more than five miles of trails on the grounds of The Coves. Kids are encouraged to participate in some creative, socially distanced, trick-or-treating.
“This one is not to be missed,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”
Tickets for Halloween Picnic Blue Moon Rising are very limited, Jackson said, and available at harvester-music.com.
Gates will open at noon Saturday, Oct. 31, and showtime will be at 3 p.m. at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, 285 Coves Road, Union Hall. Chairs, blankets and coolers for food only are allowed. Drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.
Drive-in tickets are $77 per vehicle in advance (up to 4 adults - children get in free). Individual tickets are $27 in advance.
Temperature checks will be conducted upon entrance; attendees are asked to maintain 6 feet between their party and others; masks are required on the grounds unless eating, drinking or seated in pod; and disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is to the resonator guitar what Jimi Hendrix was to the electric guitar: elevating, transforming, and reinventing the instrument in countless ways. Additionally, Douglas is a freewheeling, forward-thinking recording and touring artist whose output incorporates elements of country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, blues, and Celtic into his distinctive musical vision.
Called “Dobro’s matchless contemporary master” by The New York Times, three-time CMA Musician of the Year award recipient Jerry Douglas is one of the most innovative recording artists in music as a solo artist, band leader for The Jerry Douglas Band and his Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Earls of Leicester, as well as a member of groundbreaking ensembles including Alison Krauss & Union Station, J.D. Crowe & the New South, The Country Gentlemen, Boone Creek, and Strength In Numbers.
His distinctive sound graces more than 1,500 albums with artists such as Garth Brooks, George Jones, Paul Simon, Little Big Town, James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs, Ray Charles, Dierks Bentley, and Tommy Emmanuel, among many others.
In addition to touring, Douglas has co-produced and performed on a series of platinum albums. He has produced albums for Alison Krauss, Del McCoury Band, Maura O’Connell, The Whites, Jesse Winchester and Steep Canyon Rangers. He is co-music director of the acclaimed BBC Scotland TV series Transatlantic Sessions. In 2004, Douglas was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts with an American Heritage Fellowship, and he served as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist in Residence in 2008.
“As Jerry Douglas continues his incalculable influence on country, Americana, bluegrass and their many related genres, he forges ahead as a true pioneer in American music,” a Harvester Outdoors press release stated.
