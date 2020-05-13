COVID-19 has restricted the daily life of many citizens, and a lot of nonessential businesses that are temporarily closed were the main source of entertainment for a large number of people.
Hiking and going for a walk may seem like the only activities one can safely do, but now citizens of Smith Mountain Lake can get their golfing game on.
After closing its doors March 24, Hot Shots, located at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, has reopened its mini golf course. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Owner Jeffrey Schott said the course will maintain government guidelines, which means no more than 10 can play at the same time.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
