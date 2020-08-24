Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount announced Aug. 18 that the venue will postpone the remaining shows scheduled for the 2020 season.
The decision comes more than a month after the successful launch of Harvester Outdoors, an open-air performance area set up across the street from the Harvester building at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market.
“We hate that we have to do this,” said Harvester General Manager Gary Jackson. “A lot of folks put a lot of work into setting up Harvester Outdoors, getting shows rescheduled and letting our fans know what was going on. But after careful consideration and a lot of discussion, we’ve decided that this is the safest choice.”
Performances at the Harvester were suspended in March when Gov. Ralph Northam restricted public gatherings to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. Like music venues around the country, the Harvester quickly turned to the internet and began hosting livestream shows, providing opportunities for local artists. The staff organized more than 20 sessions of “Living Room Live” and “Party on the Patio” virtual shows.
By the first of July, when the Commonwealth eased restrictions and entered Phase 3 of the governor’s “Forward Virginia” plan, Harvester staff was ready with a new outdoor venue, Harvester Outdoors. Guests had their temperatures checked on the way in and were asked to wear masks unless they were eating or drinking. Seats were arranged in pairs and placed in circles that were 7.5 feet in diameter with another foot between them to allow social distancing.
“We didn’t know if folks would come out, but we knew they were eager to get outside and hear some live music,” Jackson said. “And they didn’t let us down.”
Harvester Outdoors hosted seven shows in July, featuring four genres of music. The shows were a financial success, Jackson said, adding that after every show, fans expressed approval of the venue and their appreciation of the effort.
“Things went really well. People enjoyed themselves, and our performers loved our stage,” Jackson said.
But uncertainty about the progression of the virus and concern for the safety of fans, staff, volunteers, artists and the broader community weighed heavily.
“At the end of the day, we want people to stay healthy. We might very well be able to keep holding shows without any problems, but there are just too many unknowns right now,” Jackson said, noting that many of Harvester Outdoors’ scheduled shows were postponed by performers. “They’re all concerned, too.”
Jackson said Harvester Outdoors would be involved in a few smaller, off-site events during the next couple of months, such as Art at The Coves, a series organized to support Smith Mountain Arts Council.
Jackson said he has rescheduled nearly all the shows for next year, and tickets will be transferred to the new dates.
“Our calendar is already packed. We’re really looking forward to 2021.”
For more information about rescheduled shows, Harvester patrons may visit the venue’s website at harvester-music.com or contact the box office at info@harvester-music.com or 540-GUITARS.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.