Many couples often find hobbies to do together including working out, gardening, music, etc. The hobby that Smith Mountain Lake residents Joe and Jess Pratt do together is not something that just anyone can do. They raise reptiles in their house, and have made their home into a zoo for snakes, lizards, turtles and other such creatures.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Pratts brought some of their snakes and lizards to Rocky Mount Elementary School to show the children just how lovable these animals can be as pets.
Jess Pratt is a teacher at Rocky Mount as well. She and her husband explained to the children that while people can be afraid of snakes, snakes are afraid of us, too, and we’re bigger than they are.
- For more information, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
